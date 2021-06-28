Two people charged in connection to death of Conway baby

​Police charged three people on Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a man was shot in a Charlotte hotel room during a robbery and later died. ​The killing marked Charlotte’s 50th homicide of 2021. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people have been charged in connection to the death of a baby in Conway.

Conway woman Heather Lee Hare was charged with homicide by child abuse and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.

Hare was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center May 5, where she remains, according to jail records.

Josh Gordon Hare, of Conway, was charged with two counts each of unlawful conduct toward a child and unlawful neglect of a child, according to the jail website.

On May 7, Josh Hare was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he remains.

According to a news release from the Conway Police Department, police were dispatched to a home on Sanctuary Boulevard on May 5. The baby, which police say was abused, died at a later, undisclosed date.

Heather Hare and Josh Hare are both 28.