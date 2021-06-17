Woman was nearly killed by her accomplice after committing double homicide, police say

Law enforcement barrier with police car in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman — who police say was nearly killed by her boyfriend just hours after the two bludgeoned an elderly couple to death together — has been arrested and charged with murder in Georgetown County.

Alicia Renee Childers, 31, of Andrews, was booked into Georgetown County Jail about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. She is charged with two counts of murder and has no bail set.

On May 22, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Deputies found a man and woman bludgeoned to death in their Georgetown home. The deputies were completing a welfare check at the Graham Road home when they found Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr. with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The day after Goins and Woodruff were found dead, Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Ryan Woodruff was related to Roger Woodruff Sr. and living with the couple at the time of their killing, police said.

Police said Ryan Woodruff tried to kill Childers, his girlfriend, by bludgeoning her in the head just hours after killing Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr.

In addition to being charged with two counts of murder in Georgetown County, Ryan Woodruff is in custody at Williamsburg County Jail on an attempted murder charge for bludgeoning Childers, police said. He was booked into Williamsburg County Jail about 10 p.m. May 23, according to the Williamsburg jail bookings department.

As Childers recuperated from her injuries, she initially cooperated with law enforcement, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. As evidence piled of Childers’ role in the double murders, she stopped cooperating with law enforcement, police said.