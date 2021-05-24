Man arrested in Georgetown double murder was relative of victims, police say

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police have one man in custody for a double murder this weekend, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced Monday.

On Saturday, May 22, deputies responded to 118 Graham Road in reference to two dead people located by neighbors who were checking on them. The victims, Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr., were found with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads, police say.

Monday evening, investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, a 29-year-old Georgetown man, with two counts of murder in connection with this incident. Woodruff was a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time of the murders, police say.

Woodruff is currently in custody in Williamsburg County Detention Center for attempted murder charges pertaining to another unrelated incident that occurred this past weekend. Woodruff is awaiting a bond hearing there before he can be charged with the murders that occurred in Georgetown.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.