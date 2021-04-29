Horry County police responding to ‘active shooting incident’ outside of Conway

Horry County police. jbell@thesunnews.com

Horry County police are investigating an “active shooting incident” outside of Conway and are asking citizens to avoid the area, according to a department tweet.

The incident is taking place around Fox Hollow Road near S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road. Police said the incident began as a domestic violence incident at 12:13 p.m. near Miles Standish Court and sometime afterward shots were fired.

Police are looking for a suspect named Terry Brady, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to a department tweet. He is a white man wearing brown work boots, blue jeans and a yellow construction shirt, police say.

Police urge anyone who sees Brady to call 911 and not approach him.

At about 2:30 p.m. police tweeted that there is now a fire at the scene and that people living in Miles Standish Court may see smoke. They said Horry County Fire Rescue, HCPD and Horry County 911 are aware.

There are about a dozen police cars, with some flashing blue lights, and some fire trucks at the Food Lion nearby. Members from Conway police and fire and the S.C. state troopers are assisting.

Police sent a Code Red alert to subscribers in the area to inform them of the active incident. Cops have repeatedly urged people nearby to stay inside.

A Code Red alert was sent to subscribers in this immediate area. People near this area may have received a text message or phone call alert in relation to this incident. https://t.co/ewDXvVmaNu — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 29, 2021