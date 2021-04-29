Crime

Horry County police responding to ‘active shooting incident’ outside of Conway

Horry County police.
Horry County police. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Horry County police are investigating an “active shooting incident” outside of Conway and are asking citizens to avoid the area, according to a department tweet.

The incident is taking place around Fox Hollow Road near S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road. Police said the incident began as a domestic violence incident at 12:13 p.m. near Miles Standish Court and sometime afterward shots were fired.

Police are looking for a suspect named Terry Brady, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to a department tweet. He is a white man wearing brown work boots, blue jeans and a yellow construction shirt, police say.

Police urge anyone who sees Brady to call 911 and not approach him.

At about 2:30 p.m. police tweeted that there is now a fire at the scene and that people living in Miles Standish Court may see smoke. They said Horry County Fire Rescue, HCPD and Horry County 911 are aware.

There are about a dozen police cars, with some flashing blue lights, and some fire trucks at the Food Lion nearby. Members from Conway police and fire and the S.C. state troopers are assisting.

Police sent a Code Red alert to subscribers in the area to inform them of the active incident. Cops have repeatedly urged people nearby to stay inside.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service