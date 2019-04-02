71-year-old sexually assaulted while trying to sell her late husband’s things, cops say

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

A man forced a 71-year-old to perform a sex act after she agreed to sell her dead husband’s property to the suspect, according to an arrest report.

Horry County police charged Terry Brady, 60, of Conway with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

On Dec. 31, the victim told police she agreed to sell her late husband’s property to Brady, according to an arrest report.

During one meeting, Brady drove to the victim’s house and met the woman in the driveway. He helped her move some items they were selling and rubbed against her, according to the report.

Brady started to talk dirty as the victim told him to stop and leave her alone, the report states. He then pinned the victim’s arms behind her back, grabbed her by the neck and forced her to perform a sex act.

After the incident, Brady told the victim “anytime you need me you know where to find me,” according to the report. Brady then drove away from the area.

The victim said she initially didn’t report the incident because of fear, according to the report.