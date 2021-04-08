Boy, 5, is second child to drown at a Myrtle Beach hotel pool in a week

A 5-year-old boy has died in the second drowning of a child at an Ocean Boulevard hotel in a week.

Shane Chester drowned in the swimming pool at Ocean Reef Resort in the 7000 block of Ocean Boulevard while on vacation from Darlington with his family, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Chester was pulled from the pool and taken to Grand Strand Medical Center about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead about 9:20 p.m, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials have scheduled an autopsy for Thursday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the drowning. No arrests have been made in connection to the case. Police could not provide details about the incident as of Thursday afternoon.

Last Thursday, a woman was arrested in Myrtle Beach after a 4-year-old drowned at Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark.

Destiny Morgan, 30, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child after Demi Williams drowned at the hotel pool.