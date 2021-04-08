Crime

Boy, 5, is second child to drown at a Myrtle Beach hotel pool in a week

A 5-year-old boy has died in the second drowning of a child at an Ocean Boulevard hotel in a week.

Shane Chester drowned in the swimming pool at Ocean Reef Resort in the 7000 block of Ocean Boulevard while on vacation from Darlington with his family, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Chester was pulled from the pool and taken to Grand Strand Medical Center about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead about 9:20 p.m, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials have scheduled an autopsy for Thursday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the drowning. No arrests have been made in connection to the case. Police could not provide details about the incident as of Thursday afternoon.

Last Thursday, a woman was arrested in Myrtle Beach after a 4-year-old drowned at Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark.

Destiny Morgan, 30, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child after Demi Williams drowned at the hotel pool.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service