Horry Coroner: Child drowned at Myrtle Beach hotel pool

The Horry County Coroner’s office on Friday said that a 4-year-old child drowned in the pool at the Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark in Myrtle Beach.

The child, Demi Williams, was transported from a pool at the resort to the Grand Strand Medical Center at 8:45 p.m. Thursday night but was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m. The coroner’s office ruled that the child died from asphyxiation due to drowning.

The child, her mother and siblings were visiting Myrtle Beach from Kentucky, Tamara Willard from the coroner’s office said Friday afternoon. The hotel is located near the intersection of 29th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

The incident Thursday was not the first time in recent years that a child has drowned at the resort. In 2018, a 7-year-old girl drowned in a pool at the resort while on vacation with her family. Myrtle Beach police later charged the girl’s mother, Latoya Fayall, with child neglect, though those charges were later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Fayall in October last year filed a lawsuit against the resort, claiming that the owners of the hotel were at fault for not having a lifeguard on duty when the pool was open.

A representative from Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark declined to comment Friday.