One person injured in shooting Saturday, the third in a week in Myrtle Beach

For at least the third time this week, Myrtle Beach police responded to shootings that left one person dead and others injured.

Early Saturday morning, officers patrolling the Boardwalk near 7th avenue and Flagg Street heard gunshots and responded, finding a person with non-life threatening injuries, Myrtle Beach Police spokesman Cpl. Thomas Vest said.

The victim, a 19 year old man, was brought to a hospital after police found him lying on the street.

Police did not release any other details about the shooting but said anyone with information should call their tips line at 843-918-1382.

Other shootings

▪ Early Thursday morning Myrtle Beach, police officers were called to the Waterpark Hotel at 1201 S. Ocean Blvd., and found Jermaine Stewart with fatal gunshot wounds. Police also found a large amount of drugs in the room on the second floor. During their investigation, police found more drugs and a second male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound at the Bermuda Sands motel.

Eight people were arrested related to the drug trafficking armed robbery turned murder. Five of them had bond hearings Friday.

▪ Friday morning, police reported another a shooting at Donny’s Saloon. Vest said no injuries were reported on the scene but officers received reports that an injured person had arrived at the hospital. The person is in stable condition and no arrests have been made.