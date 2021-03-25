Crime

One person shot overnight in Myrtle Beach motel on Ocean Boulevard

One person was shot early Thursday morning at a Myrtle Beach motel.

The shooting, which police said happened around 1:20 a.m., is under investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The shooting happened at a 1201 S. Ocean Boulevard at the Waterpark Motel.

Authorities cautioned that there would be an increased police presence in the area throughout Thursday as police continue to investigate.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service