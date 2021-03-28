Another Horry County man behind bars for alleged child sex crimes, attorney general says

A Horry County man has been arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor, marking the second arrest for child sex crimes in a little over a week in the county.

Harry Herman Henry III, 36, of Loris, was arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. He was arrested Tuesday, according to a press release.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Investigators said Henry solicited a minor for sex and encouraged a minor to appear in a state of sexually explicit nudity.

Henry is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Henry has previous convictions in Horry County, according to the court’s website. In 2007, he plead guilty to domestic violence and served 30 days in jail. In 2014, he served nine months in jail after pleading guilty to arson.

Second arrest this month

Last week, Daniel Gray Bullins, 23, of Aynor, was arrested and charged with 35 counts related to child sexual exploitation.

Horry County sheriff’s deputies arrested him and charged him with 15 ccounts arges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 10 charges of voyeurism. He also faces one charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Both cases will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s Office.