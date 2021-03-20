Crime

Horry County man arrested, with 35 charges related to child pornography

An Horry County man has been arrested and faces 35 counts related to child pornography.

Daniel Gray Bullins, 23, was arrested Wednesday, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Bullins is from Aynor.

Bullins was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, jail records show. The Horry County Sheriff is listed as the agency that carried out the arrest on the jail website.

Jail records show Bullins faces 15 charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 10 charges of voyeurism. He also faces one charge of simple possession of marijuana. His bail has not been set.

Sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Bullins, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General will prosecute the case.

