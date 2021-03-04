2 men charged in slaying of Georgetown County man stole his truck, firearms

Two men have been charged with murder in the killing of a Georgetown County man last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joshua Dylan Leday, 24, of Andrews, and Phillip Thomas Powers, 49, of Georgetown, are charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, burglary, and grand larceny in connection with the death of William Butler Jr. of Andrews, according to Jason Lesley, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Butler was 69 years old.

They were booked into Georgetown County Detention Center and are awaiting bond hearings, Lesley said.

Georgetown County jail records show that Powers was booked into jail at 11:32 a.m. Thursday. Leday was booked into jail Feb. 25. Records show this to be Leday’s third stint in Georgetown County jail since October. He had been arrested twice previously on drug and shoplifting charges.

On Feb. 10, deputies arrived at Butler’s home and found him dead and his truck stolen. Multiple firearms and jewelry had also been stolen, authorities said.

Police later found the truck burned to the frame in the Big Dam Swamp community of Andrews.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and says more arrests may be made in the future relating to the incident.

“Our investigative and forensics units have worked tirelessly for the Butler family in the hopes of solving the senseless murder of William Butler,” Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a news release. “Their efforts have paid off in seeking justice for those affected and to those responsible for taking an innocent life.”