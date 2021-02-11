News

Man found dead, truck stolen. Georgetown County officials say he was murdered.

Georgetown County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose truck was stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies were responded Wednesday to Gapway Road in Andrews where they found 69-year-old William Butler Jr. dead, according to a Georgetown County sheriff’s news release.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Butler’s truck was stolen in connection with the homicide and is still missing. The vehicle is a red 2003 Chevrolet Model S-10 ZR2 with tag number V31 609. The truck bed appears to be full of lumber and a toolbox in a photo given to authorities by Butler’s family.

“It will not likely have lumber in the bed as it does in the photo,” according to the press release.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who sees the truck to call 911. Anyone with other information relevant to the incident should contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.

2003 Chevy.png

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service