Man found dead, truck stolen. Georgetown County officials say he was murdered.

Georgetown County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose truck was stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies were responded Wednesday to Gapway Road in Andrews where they found 69-year-old William Butler Jr. dead, according to a Georgetown County sheriff’s news release.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Butler’s truck was stolen in connection with the homicide and is still missing. The vehicle is a red 2003 Chevrolet Model S-10 ZR2 with tag number V31 609. The truck bed appears to be full of lumber and a toolbox in a photo given to authorities by Butler’s family.

“It will not likely have lumber in the bed as it does in the photo,” according to the press release.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who sees the truck to call 911. Anyone with other information relevant to the incident should contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.