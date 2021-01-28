Holy Scam: Myrtle Beach church congregation told by ‘priest’ to gather ye gift cards

In a test of faith, a Myrtle Beach church congregation had to determine whether their preacher was asking them to send him gift cards or if they were part of a Holy Scam.

On Wednesday, Myrtle Beach police went to a Bermuda Way home for a report of scam activity. A local priest from St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church told officers that members of his church said they got a message that asked them to send hundreds of dollars in iTunes gift cards, according to a police report.

The text messages purported to be from the priest and told recipients “he needs a favor,” according to the police report.

No church members sent money or iTunes gift cards, police said. Police have not made any arrests in the case.