Have you seen this very old car? Horry County police say its gone missing

Horry County police are searching for an antique car stolen from a storage facility outside of Myrtle Beach.

The vintage 1932 Ford Coupe was last seen sometime between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24 at the Forestbrook Storage facility, according to the department. The vehicle was taken from a black trailer.

The car has New York farm tags with the license plate number 4559-FF. The VIN is 505572.

Horry County police urge anyone with information about the car’s whereabouts to call the department at 843-915-8477.

STOLEN ANTIQUE VEHICLE#HCPD is searching for this 1932 Ford Coupe, which was stolen from Forestbrook Storage on Forestbrook Road sometime between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24, 2021.



At the time of the theft, the antique vehicle was in a 24 ft. dual axle black enclosed trailer. pic.twitter.com/xB1ieTN8KN — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 27, 2021