Crime
Have you seen this very old car? Horry County police say its gone missing
Horry County police are searching for an antique car stolen from a storage facility outside of Myrtle Beach.
The vintage 1932 Ford Coupe was last seen sometime between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24 at the Forestbrook Storage facility, according to the department. The vehicle was taken from a black trailer.
The car has New York farm tags with the license plate number 4559-FF. The VIN is 505572.
Horry County police urge anyone with information about the car’s whereabouts to call the department at 843-915-8477.
