Crime

Have you seen this very old car? Horry County police say its gone missing

Horry County police are searching for an antique car stolen from a storage facility outside of Myrtle Beach.

The vintage 1932 Ford Coupe was last seen sometime between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24 at the Forestbrook Storage facility, according to the department. The vehicle was taken from a black trailer.

The car has New York farm tags with the license plate number 4559-FF. The VIN is 505572.

Horry County police urge anyone with information about the car’s whereabouts to call the department at 843-915-8477.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
