Crime

Fifth person dead from Saturday’s car crash near Myrtle Beach airport, coroner confirms

A 19-year-old is the fifth person to die from injuries sustained in a car wreck near the Myrtle Beach International Airport over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed Jamar Matthews, of Lake City, was the fifth person killed after a car crash that killed four others. He died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

The wreck happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Myrtle Beach International Airport. The car was found submerged in a pond near Harrelson Boulevard.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the fifth victim. Shiquan Graham, 20, and Thomas McDowell, 23, from Lake City, SC, and Niterria Johnson, 22, and LeAna McMillian, 17, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina died on Saturday.

One other person was taken to the hospital, police stated.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
