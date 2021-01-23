Myrtle Beach police investigating crash that killed several near airport

Several people are dead after a single-vehicle crash near the Myrtle Beach International Airport early Saturday morning, police said.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on Harrelson Boulevard, just west of Highway 15. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

Responding officers located one partially submerged vehicle in a pond next to the roadway and multiple people with severe injuries near the vehicle, police said. Police did not say how many people died.

Officers will remain on the scene and drivers can expect delays as parts of the roadway will remain closed while officers are conducting their investigation.

Drivers attempting to enter the Myrtle Beach International Airport must come from the Kings Highway side of Harrelson Blvd. There will be no airport access on Harrelson Blvd from US 17 Bypass, Seaboard Street or Grissom Parkway. Drivers can detour around the area by taking Highway 15 to 17th Avenue South to Kings Highway and back to Harrelson.