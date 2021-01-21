Crime

One person hurt in shooting at Myrtle Beach motel, police continue to investigate

One person was hurt in a shooting at a Myrtle Beach motel, police say.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Motel 6 off Frontage Road, according to Myrtle Beach police Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. Frontage Road is off U.S. 17 and near U.S. 501.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Vest did not release the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Officers detained a person in connection to the incident soon after the shooting, Vest said.

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate at the motel, but officials say the area is secure.

