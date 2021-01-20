Myrtle Beach police make arrests in connection to downtown shooting that left one hurt

Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach that left one hurt.

Officers charged Harold Taylor with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a weapon. They also charged Anthony Taylor and Josiah Dinkins each with one count of attempted murder.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near 4th Avenue North and Kings Highway, police say.

A police officer was flagged down about the shooting, according to a police report. When officers went to the scene, they found one person hurt and that victim went to the hospital for treatment.

Officers identified two suspects shortly after the shooting and they were arrested about 30 minutes after the incident, police say. The third suspect was arrested Wednesday.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.