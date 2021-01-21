Cops searched mom’s home in baby abuse case and discovered other crimes, warrants say

Myrtle Beach police say as they investigated a mom for alleged abuse of her baby they found various controlled substances in her home.

Police charged Reanna Robinson, 20, with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of infliction of a great bodily injury on a child. She is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $55,000 bond.

Earlier this month, a 3-month-old baby was at Waccamaw hospital for treatment of a “great bodily injury,” according to arrest warrants. Police did not detail the specific injuries to the infant. The victim was later taken to a Charleston hospital for treatment.

Officers say Robinson was the child’s mother.

On Jan. 16, officers searched Robinson’s home and found oxycodone and tramadal in her bedroom, according to the warrants. Both are prescription drugs used to treat pain.

Infliction of great bodily injury on a child is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The possession of a controlled substances charges are each punishable by up to six months in jail.