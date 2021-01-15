Crime

Horry County Police investigate deadly shooting near Loris

The Horry County police is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday morning.

Police said the shooting took place about 12:45 a.m. Friday in the Cedar Branch area, just outside of Loris. The shooting took place on Hemingway Road, according to the department.

Authorities have not identified the victim or released any additional information about the shooting.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting they area asked to call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
