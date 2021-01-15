Horry County Police investigate deadly shooting near Loris

The Horry County police is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday morning.

Police said the shooting took place about 12:45 a.m. Friday in the Cedar Branch area, just outside of Loris. The shooting took place on Hemingway Road, according to the department.

Authorities have not identified the victim or released any additional information about the shooting.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting they area asked to call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.