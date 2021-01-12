74-year-old man arrested after police say he raped two people at Myrtle Beach resort

Two women say they woke up in a Myrtle Beach resort as a 74-year-old man sexually assaulted them, according to police.

Myrtle Beach police charged William Benjamin Jordan with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested on Monday. Jordan was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

In June 2020, two women reported similar accounts of sexual assault at the Bayview Resort, 504 N. Ocean Blvd. The victims told police they fell asleep after taking sleeping pills and woke up with Jordan groping them, according to arrest warrants.

Both victims were older than 40 years old. The victims said the assaults happened on back-to-back days.

If convicted, Jordan faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge.