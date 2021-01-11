Two people hurt in shooting at a Myrtle Beach home, cops say

Two people were hurt in a shooting at a Myrtle Beach home.

Officers responded to the 500 block of 34th Avenue North around 6 p.m. Monday for the reported shooting, according to Myrtle Beach police Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. The two victims went to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any additional details on their conditions.

Officers are on scene and investigating the crime. Police say the area near the shooting is secure.

The 500 block is near North Kings Highway. The area was quiet and open to traffic a few hours after the reported shooting. Police officers remained at the home as they investigated the incident.