Man shot and killed while trying to rob Myrtle Beach home, police say

An alleged robber was shot and killed at a Myrtle Beach home Monday night.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the 500 block of 34th Avenue North near North Kings Highway about 6 p.m. for the shooting. Two people went to the hospital for treatment.

One of the injured went to the home with a gun and planned to commit a robbery, police said. The other victim knew the would-be robber. During the incident, the would-be robber was shot.

The other victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the people involved in the incident have not been released. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.

