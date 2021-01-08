How loose horses led Horry cops to accuse duo of more than 50 counts of animal cruelty

Two people each face more than 50 mistreatment of animal charges after police say they removed a “large quantity” of animals from a Conway area home.

Horry County police charged Jason Schulze, 41, with 64 counts of mistreatment of animals. Officers also charged Kayla Schulze, 22, with 70 counts of the same charge.

Both suspects are being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

On Dec. 26, Horry County police responded to U.S. Highway 90 near International Drive to report horses running loose on the road. Officers tried to keep the horses out of the road, but the animals kept going into the road, according to a police report.

The officers followed the horses to a driveway leading to a brick house, the report states.

They noticed the wire was down at the property, which is how the horses got loose, the report states. Several more horses were on the property and eating from hay barrels.

Officers could not find a fresh water source for the horses, but did see several exotic birds in cages under the garage, according to the report. There were no heat lamps for the birds.

Police tried to see if anyone was in the home, but nobody answered the door, the report states. Officers saw through the windows several more birdcages inside the house.

Earlier this week, Horry County police told the community about an animal investigation at the property. Officers say they took a “large quantity” of animals, including exotic birds, reptiles, and guineafowl.

The animals were taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center for treatment.

The animals seized include horses, exotic birds, reptiles, and guineafowl, which were taken into the custody of #HCPD and our Horry County Animal Care Center.



These animals are not currently available for adoption or rescue due to the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/qi3DWh3ffU — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 7, 2021