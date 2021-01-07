Crime

‘Large quantity of animals’ seized in Horry County police investigation, charges pending

Horry County police seized a “large quantity” of horses, exotic birds, reptiles, and guineafowl during an investigation.

Officers say the investigation continues and that charges are pending in the case.

On Wednesday, Horry County police went to a home off U.S. Highway 90 for an animal-related investigation. On Thursday, officers said they seized a number of animals from the property. Charges are pending in the case. Police have not released the name of the people involved in the investigation.

The animals were taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center for care and are not up for adoption. According to the center, because several animals were exotic, staff had to get new cages, feed and other supplies to provide care.

