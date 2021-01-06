He raped a minor in Georgetown, now he wants a new trial to reverse his life sentence

A man serving a life sentence for raping a child in Georgetown says he has new evidence about his case and wants a new trial.

Patrick Bryant filed for post-conviction relief on Monday and alleged his lawyers failed to tell him that prosecutors offered him a plea deal during his 2007 trial, according to Georgetown Circuit Court documents. A relief request is typically a last-appeal effort by a defendant where they often describe how their lawyers were not effective. In the plea deal, Bryant would have pleaded to a lesser charge and served 15 years in prison; instead, he is serving a life sentence.

Bryant was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The victim was under 16 years old, according to court records.

Bryant unsuccessfully appealed the ruling in 2010 and asked the court to release him in 2009, 2010 and 2011 because his lawyers were “ineffective.” All three requests were denied. An appeal filed to the South Carolina Supreme Court was also denied.

In 2018, Bryant filed another request claiming his sentence was invalid due to double jeopardy and that his sentencing exceeds state laws. It was denied in 2019.

In his 2021 filing, Bryant said he only found out about the plea deal in October 2020. Attached to the filing are letters from his original trial lawyer, J. Eric Fox. In the first two letters, Fox told Bryant that he has no records from the original trial and he had no recollection of a plea deal from the state.

“Although I remember you and your case well, I am afraid I have no recollection of any plea offers from the state,” Fox’s letter read.

In the third letter, Fox told Bryant he had found files relating to his trial and that there were notes indicating the plea deal would have shortened Bryant’s sentence. In the most recent request, Bryant stated his lawyers acted with prejudice by not telling him about the deal and had he known about the plea deal he would have taken it.