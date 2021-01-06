Victim in shooting/car wreck near Myrtle Beach’s restaurant row was a bystander: police

The man who died in a car wreck and shooting along U.S. 17 outside Myrtle Beach was a bystander, police confirmed.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Horry County police went to the incident near Restaurant Row. Officials have said the incident involved both a shooting and a car wreck. Peter Franco, 28, died and Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said it’s believed Franco was a bystander.

Though, she said, it is still early in the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-915-8477.

Police have not made an arrest in connection to Franco’s death. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said investigators are still trying to determine if Franco died from the car wreck or a gunshot wound.

An Horry County police report states that officers responded to Highway 17 near Restaurant Row and saw a sedan with bullet holes in the vehicle. The car had wrecked and was out of the roadway.

Inside the vehicle was a dead man, later identified as Franco.

Police closed most of Highway 17 for hours as they investigated the overnight incident. Officers closed the highway from Lake Arrowhead Road to an area near Myrtle Beach Manor nursing home.

Fundraiser created

Franco’s friends and family created a GoFundMe page to help with his funeral and other costs. Donations can be made through the website.

Jamison Smith was Franco’s friend for the past 10 years and said he helped the 28-year-old get a job at Backyard Sports Bar and Grill. Franco was heading home from work and was killed, Smith said.

“I fell to the ground,” Smith said about learning of Franco’s death. Then Smith referenced his friend’s spirit. “but he picked me right back up.”

Smith said there was a “big spot” in heaven for his friend and Franco was looking down on his family.

Franco was the type of person who could make anyone laugh, Smith said. The kind of person who could make anyone smile with just his words.

Franco spent his free time at the gym and taking care of his 6-month-old son, Knox, Smith said. Smith has a child of his own and Franco would often ask him questions or for advice. While Knox looked like his mom, Smith said, he had the same bubbly personality as his dad.

“It was two peas in a pod,” Smith said.