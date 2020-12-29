One arrested in connection to shooting at Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard motel

A 29-year-old man faces decades in prison in connection to a shooting at a Myrtle Beach motel that left one person hurt.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Danta Clardy and charged him with attempted murder and possession of drugs, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. He was arrested on Monday. Clardy was also wanted as a fugitive from justice.

Myrtle Beach police went to Coral Sands Motel, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., around 1:15 a.m Monday. for the reported shooting, according to Vest. Officers found one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was shot in the upper thigh, according to an arrest warrant. The victim told police Clardy knocked on his door and became upset over an earlier incident.

Clardy was then holding a gun and a struggle started, the warrants state. The gun went off in the struggle and Clardy fled the area.

Clardy admitted to police that he pulled the trigger during the struggle, according to the warrants.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.