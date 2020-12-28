Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
One hurt in shooting at Ocean Boulevard motel, Myrtle Beach police say

One person was hurt in a shooting at an oceanfront Myrtle Beach motel Monday morning, police say.

Myrtle Beach police went to Coral Sands Motel, 311 N. Ocean Blvd., around 1:15 a.m. for the reported shooting, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. Officers found one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police detained several people in connection to the shooting, according to Vest.

The names of the people detained, and possible criminal charges, have not been released.

