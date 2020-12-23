Georgia man charged in death of North Myrtle Beach native, police say

Georgia authorities charged a man with murder in connection with the death of North Myrtle Beach man.

Roniell Paul Millien was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Savannah (Georgia) Police Department. Millien, 42, was charged with murder, receiving stolen property and a parole violation.

Authorities identified Ian Ferris on Monday as the man who was found dead in a Georgia home last week.

Officers went to the 600 block of West 34th Lane about 3 p.m. for an unresponsive man—identified as Ferris—who was found dead, according to the department. Detectives investigated his death as suspicious and an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations determined his death was a homicide.

Details surrounding the Ferris’ death are unknown.

Millien was being held in the Chatham County Jail by Savannah police as of Wednesday afternoon online jail booking records show.