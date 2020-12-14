North Myrtle Beach man identified as murder victim in Georgia, police say

A North Myrtle Beach man has been identified as the victim of a murder in Georgia.

On Monday, the Savannah (Georgia) Police Department identified Ian Ferris, 29, as the victim. The South Carolina man was found dead in a home on Friday.

Officers went to the 600 block of West 34th Lane around 3 p.m. for an unresponsive man—identified as Ferris—who was found dead, according to the department. Detectives investigated his death as suspicious and an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations determined his death was a homicide.

Police have not made an arrest in connection to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

