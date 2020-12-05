Horry County police investigating homicide at Carolina Forest apartment complex

One person died in a shooting at a Carolina Forest apartment complex and police have called the death a homicide.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Canterbury Apartments, according to Horry County police. Officers responded to the incident and found one person shot. The victim went to the hospital and died from their injuries.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting. Officers released surveillance video of a person running at the scene. Officers say that person is wanted in connection to the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry County police at 843-248-1520.

The individual running in this surveillance video is wanted in connection with the homicide.



Anyone with information on this individual or the incident is asked to call #HCPD at 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/njbahkM40N — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) December 5, 2020

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.