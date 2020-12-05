Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Horry County police investigating homicide at Carolina Forest apartment complex

One person died in a shooting at a Carolina Forest apartment complex and police have called the death a homicide.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Canterbury Apartments, according to Horry County police. Officers responded to the incident and found one person shot. The victim went to the hospital and died from their injuries.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting. Officers released surveillance video of a person running at the scene. Officers say that person is wanted in connection to the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry County police at 843-248-1520.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
