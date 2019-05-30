Part of Carolina Forest apartment complex being evacuated due to meth lab

Crime

Horry County Police are investigating a possible meth lab on University Forest Drive in Conway, S.C. By
Part of a Carolina Forest apartment complex was evacuated as Horry County police investigated a possible meth lab.

Horry police said around 10 a.m. Thursday they were evacuating Building 607 in the Canterbury Apartments off Carolina Forest Boulevard because of their investigation of the lab near Kent Lane.

The community was asked to stay away from the area while police investigated.

Horry police, Horry County Fire and Rescue and HAZMAT crews were on scene. Crime scene tape was wrapped around a first-floor apartment and much of the furniture was seen outside. A few police officers and firefighters were still on scene around 10:30 a.m.

Traffic continued to flow in the Canterbury Apartments and no roads were closed.

