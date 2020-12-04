Two charged with murder in connection to fatal Socastee shooting

Fairwood Terrace alang@thesunnews.com

Two people face murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting in the Socastee area Thanksgiving weekend.

Horry County police announced Friday they charged

Diamantae Karon Currie, 20, of Marion, and Ernest Rayquan Howard, 22, of Marion in connection to the shooting on Fairwood Terrace on Nov. 27.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed Jeffrey Philip Monnett, 33, was shot shortly before midnight. The shooting happened at 317 Fairwood Terrace.

Police also say the duo is accused of an armed robbery that turned into an attempted murder on Dilmar Drive in the Conway area on Nov. 25.

