1 dead in Socastee area homicide, Horry County Coroner’s Office confirms

A 33-year-old died after being shot in the Socastee area Friday night.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed Jeffrey Philip Monnett was shot shortly before midnight. The shooting happened at 317 Fairwood Terrace.

Monnett was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died on Saturday morning around 5 a.m.

The coroner’s office classified his death as a homicide. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. There is no word if anyone has been arrested. Officers have not released any suspect information.

Fairwood Terrace is near Farrow Parkway and outside of Myrtle Beach.

