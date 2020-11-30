Arrest made in Conway area shooting that left several people injured

A 31-year-old faces charges in connection to a weekend shooting in the Conway area that left several people hurt.

Horry County police charged Dustin Wilson with two counts of attempted murder. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday and is being held without bail.

The incident took place in the area of Golden Key Road around 6 p.m. Saturday, police say. Five people were hurt in the shooting, and two of those people were taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue.

Another three people had other medical issues, with one of those individuals taken to the hospital, according to Horry County police.

Golden Key Road is of U.S. 701 near J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.