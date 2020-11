Horry County police are responding to a shooting in the Conway area Saturday evening, according to the department.

The incident took place in the area of Golden Key Road around 6 p.m., police say. The department calls the incident “active” and asks for people to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Golden Key Road is of U.S. 701 near J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.