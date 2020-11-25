Georgetown County Detention Center employee arrested for pointing gun at a person

A Georgetown jail employee is accused of pulling a gun on another person during a dispute.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Erica Livingston, 41, on Tuesday outside a home on Myrtle Road in Andrews. She is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Police have released few details of the incident other than confirming she was arrested.

Livingston is a corrections officer at the Georgetown County Detention Center. She was off-duty at the time of her arrest. A news release detailing her arrest did not say if she was still employed.