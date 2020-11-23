SC grocery store customer who was told to wear a mask pulls a gun instead, police say

A man pulled a gun inside a Myrtle Beach area grocery store after being told that he needed to wear a mask, police say.

Surfside Beach charged Brian Alan Good, 36, of Maiden, North Carolina, with third-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

In September, Surfside Beach police went to the Piggy Wiggly, 122 N. Hwy. 17, for the reported incident.

The victim told police that he saw Good did not have a mask and asked him why he wasn’t wearing one, according to a police report. The victim then told Good that he needed to wear a mask.

Police say the victim also told Good that his wife—who was in another part of the store— needed a mask, and that is when Good took an item from his pocket and hit the victim.

The victim then said Good and another suspect fled the area, the report states. The victim had a swollen ear and small cuts on his knees after the alleged attack.

Two cashiers told police they saw the victim as Good and another person why they didn’t have masks, the report states. One of the cashiers said Good pointed the gun at the victim’s head and threatened to kill him.

After the assault, Good and the other person fled the store without paying for their groceries, the report states.

Good was arrested in North Carolina and is waiting to be extradited to South Carolina.