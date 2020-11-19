Ex-coroner, mom accused of murder make first Horry County court appearance

New allegations of child abuse and details of a “brutal” murder were released as a mom and a former Horry County deputy coroner were in court to ask for their freedom.

Meagan Jackson and Chris Dontell were in a courtroom on Tuesday for a bond hearing. Dontell was fired as Horry County deputy coroner after his arrest. They face life in prison.

Dontell and Jackson are accused of murder and conspiracy for the death of Greg Rice. Rice was reported missing and in early November, Horry County police found his remains. Jackson was the mother of four of Rice’s children. The two were in a relationship until a year ago.

Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said Rice and Jackson remained in contact after their split because of the custody of the children. Dontell and Jackson were having an affair, Hixson said. Then in October, Rice went missing, the prosecutor said.

“Mrs. Jackson is the one that reported around Oct. 5 that Mr. Rice went missing,” Hixson said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rice was found along the Great Pee Dee River near the Horry County and Marion County line, Hixson said.

Video surveillance showed Dontell buying a tarp, cement blocks and zip ties before the killing, Hixson said. Rice’s body was found in the tarp, the prosecutor said.

Police searched Jackson’s house on Wednesday, Hixson said, and found evidence of child abuse. He added charges were pending for the alleged abuse. The children are now in state custody and will soon live with Jackson’s half-brother.

“We are very concerned about the safety and well being of the children in all of this,” Hixson said.

Rice’s oldest son, from a relationship before Jackson, asked that bond be denied. Zachary Rice said the murder was “premeditated” and “brutal” and said the two suspects were a danger.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Judge Steven John granted bail at $100,000 for Jackson and $125,000 for Dontell.