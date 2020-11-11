Horry County deputy coroner, one other arrested on murder charge

An Horry County deputy coroner and another person face murder charges in connection to the death of a man reported missing.

Gregory Vincent Rice was reported missing on Oct. 5 and was last heard from on Oct. 2, according to Horry County police. Offices used dogs to search and used search warrants to try and find Rice.

Rice was last seen near Flintlake Drive outside of Myrtle Beach.

On Nov. 8, police found a body believed to be Rice. Police have not said where Rice’s remains were found.

Investigators say Christopher Allen Dontell, 37, of Conway, and Meagan Marie Jackson, 35, were identified as suspects in Rice’s disappearance. Police have not detailed how the two people allegedly played a part in Rice’s disappearance or how he was killed.

On Wednesday, police arrested Dontell and Jackson on murder charges. They are being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge released a statement through Horry County police about the arrest.

“On or about October 5 my Chief Deputy, Tamara Willard, was briefed on the disappearance of Greg Rice by HCPD and informed that Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell would be questioned with regard to the investigation. Permission was given to examine Chris Dontell’s county phone and vehicle at that time.

“On October 23 Chris Dontell was informed by HCPD that he was officially under investigation in this disappearance at which point he was suspended immediately from Horry County Coroner’s Office (through verbal interaction), denied access to all county property and promptly removed from the call schedule.”

“On Monday November 9 Mr. Dontell was terminated from Horry County Coroner’s Office.”

Police say the investigation into Rice’s death continues and additional charges are likely.