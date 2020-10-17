Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Four Myrtle Beach police officers on administrative duty following deadly shooting

The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Saturday that four of its officers are on administrative duty as typical protocol for their involvement in a deadly shooting.

Three police officers first class — Michael Hearon (patrol, seven years of service, Drew Fox (patrol, three years) and Marion Winner (traffic, five years) — and one police officer Shawn Tarr (patrol, nine months) have been placed on administrative duty since the Oct. 3 shooting that resulted in the deaths of Myrtle Beach police patrolman Jacob Hancher and suspect John Aycoth.

As is typical protocol, any police who are involved in a deadly shooting are placed on administrative leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates.

Officers responded to Yaupon Drive and 14th Avenue South around 10 p.m. Oct. 3 for a domestic dispute. There, they exchanged gunfire with Aycoth.

Andrew Wangstad, who had been with the department, was also injured in the shooting. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital the day after the incident.

