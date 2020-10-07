Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Myrtle Beach police name injured officer in Yaupon Drive shooting

A 28-year old police officer was injured in a shooting earlier this week on Yaupon Drive.

Andrew Wangstad, who had been with the department, was injured in the Saturday shooting, Myrtle Beach police announced Wednesday. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital on Sunday.

Patrolman Jacob Hancher was killed in the shooting.

Officers responded to Yaupon Drive and 14th Avenue South around 10 p.m. for a domestic dispute. There, they exchanged gunfire with a suspect. Police identified the suspect at John Aycoth.

Hancher’s funeral is set for Friday at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. It is open to the public.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service