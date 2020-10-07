Myrtle Beach police name injured officer in Yaupon Drive shooting

A 28-year old police officer was injured in a shooting earlier this week on Yaupon Drive.

Andrew Wangstad, who had been with the department, was injured in the Saturday shooting, Myrtle Beach police announced Wednesday. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital on Sunday.

Patrolman Jacob Hancher was killed in the shooting.

Officers responded to Yaupon Drive and 14th Avenue South around 10 p.m. for a domestic dispute. There, they exchanged gunfire with a suspect. Police identified the suspect at John Aycoth.

Hancher’s funeral is set for Friday at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. It is open to the public.

