Coroner releases name of person who died in officer-involved shooting in Socastee area

The person injured in an officer-involved shooting in the Socastee area has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Sylvia Kirchner, 41, of the Burgess area of Horry County, died from a gunshot wound at Grand Strand Medical Center, the coroner’s office reprots. She was shot by police after pointing a gun at officers, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Police responded to Myerlee Drive in the Socastee area around 10 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on a person. The situation turned into a person barricaded in a home. Patrol officers and special operations team members responded to the scene.

The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

No officers were injured in the incident.

SLED is investigating the incident.