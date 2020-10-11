Crime
Coroner releases name of person who died in officer-involved shooting in Socastee area
The person injured in an officer-involved shooting in the Socastee area has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Sylvia Kirchner, 41, of the Burgess area of Horry County, died from a gunshot wound at Grand Strand Medical Center, the coroner’s office reprots. She was shot by police after pointing a gun at officers, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Police responded to Myerlee Drive in the Socastee area around 10 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on a person. The situation turned into a person barricaded in a home. Patrol officers and special operations team members responded to the scene.
The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
No officers were injured in the incident.
SLED is investigating the incident.
