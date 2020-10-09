Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Horry County police shoot suspect in incident outside of Myrtle Beach

Horry County police shot suspect after the person pointed a gun at officers, according to investigators.

Police responded to Myerlee Drive in the Socastee area around 10 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on a person. The situation turned into a person barricaded in a home. Patrol officers and special operations team members responded to the scene.

The suspect pointed a gun at officers at one point, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident and police say there is no threat to the community. SLED agents typically investigate officer-involved shootings.

