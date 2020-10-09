Horry County police shoot suspect in incident outside of Myrtle Beach

Horry County police shot suspect after the person pointed a gun at officers, according to investigators.

Police responded to Myerlee Drive in the Socastee area around 10 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on a person. The situation turned into a person barricaded in a home. Patrol officers and special operations team members responded to the scene.

The suspect pointed a gun at officers at one point, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident and police say there is no threat to the community. SLED agents typically investigate officer-involved shootings.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.