Crime
Horry County police shoot suspect in incident outside of Myrtle Beach
Horry County police shot suspect after the person pointed a gun at officers, according to investigators.
Police responded to Myerlee Drive in the Socastee area around 10 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on a person. The situation turned into a person barricaded in a home. Patrol officers and special operations team members responded to the scene.
The suspect pointed a gun at officers at one point, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital.
No officers were injured in the incident and police say there is no threat to the community. SLED agents typically investigate officer-involved shootings.
