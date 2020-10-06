Funeral and public visitation services announced for slain Myrtle Beach Police officer

Funeral services for the Myrtle Beach Police officer who was killed in a shooting last weekend have been announced.

A public visitation service for Jacob Hancher will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, followed by a funeral service the next day, according to the McMillan Small Funeral Home’s website.

Hancher was 23, making him the youngest Myrtle Beach police officer killed on duty. He died late Saturday night after a shootout on Yaupon Drive.

The 23-year-old had been a patrolman for just under a year and before that he served in the community service division. Hancher also served as a volunteer firefighter with Horry County.