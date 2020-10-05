Police name suspect killed in shooting that left Myrtle Beach officer dead

A 20-year-old is the suspect in a shooting that left a Myrtle Beach police officer dead, officials said.

John Aycoth, of Myrtle Beach, was identified as the suspect in the shooting, the Horry County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials previously said an unnamed suspect was killed in a shooting with police on Saturday night in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Aycoth died of a gunshot, according to the coroner’s office.

Myrtle Beach Patrolman Jacob Hancher died in the shooting. His body was taken to Charleston for an autopsy on Monday before returning to the Myrtle Beach area.

A second officer was hurt in the shooting that happened near Yaupon Drive and 14th Avenue South around 10 p.m. That officer was released from the hospital on Sunday.

SLED officials said police initially responded to a domestic incident before the shooting.

Who was John Aycoth?

Aycoth has no criminal history in South Carolina, according to a background report provided by SLED.

He was cited in October 2019 by Myrtle Beach police for riding a motorcycle without a helmet while he was under 21 years old. He pleaded guilty and paid a fine on the charge.

He lists a Pridgen Road address on his court paperwork.