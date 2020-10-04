Social media fills with condolences after Myrtle Beach police officer dies in shooting

Tributes and condolences filled social media on Sunday as people learned of a Myrtle Beach police officer killed in the line of duty.

Ptlm. Jacob Hancher died in a shooting near Yaupon Drive on Saturday night, Chief Amy Prock said. He was a five-year veteran of the department.

Hancher also served as a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. near 14th Avenue South. A second police officer had non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect died during the shooting.

Several local law enforcement agencies posted their condolences to Myrtle Beach police.

It is with heavy hearts to hear that one of our own, a Myrtle Beach officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. Please keep Myrtle Beach Police Dept and Officer Jacob Hanchers family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. #LineofDuty #bluelives pic.twitter.com/qviq93CpIc — NMBPolice (@NmbPolice) October 4, 2020

Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department as they face the loss of one of... Posted by Horry County Police Department on Sunday, October 4, 2020

The #HCFR family is saddened to learn of the death of Jacob Hancher, a @MBPDSC Ofc. who also served Horry Co. as a vol. FF.



Our hearts go out to Hancher’s family, friends, loved ones, law enforcement colleagues and fellow team members here at HCFR during this difficult time. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 4, 2020

We offer our condolences to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the line of duty death of Officer Jacob Hancher. He gave his life to save others and there is no greater sacrifice. Rest in peace sir. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) October 4, 2020

Law enforcement agencies from across South Carolina also expressed thoughts and prayers to the officer, his family and Myrtle Beach police.

Our prayers and support are with the family of Patrolman First Class Jacob Hancher of the @MBPDSC.



PFC. Hancher was killed by gunfire while responding to a call for service last night. pic.twitter.com/WX6QknJhIZ — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 4, 2020

Prayers to PFC Jacob Hancher, his family, & his entire @MBPDSC family. Your honorable service to the community you loved will never be forgotten. https://t.co/0PMXVwqZSs — U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy (@USAttyMcCoy) October 4, 2020

We join the Myrtle Beach community in mourning the loss of PFC Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty. We are praying for his family, fellow MBPD officers and other loved ones near and far. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. https://t.co/1m106APbHn — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) October 4, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @MBPDSC as they mourn the loss of one of their own, PFC Jacob Hancher. pic.twitter.com/pwcQFg8BR1 — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) October 4, 2020

Hancher’s church in Conway posted about his death and stated, “Jacob was a missionary on our 2017 mission to Honduras. For those who were able to serve along side him, they learned of his kindness and selfless service.”

St. James family, It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the passing of one of our own parishioners,... Posted by Catholic Church of St. James, Conway on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Various Myrtle Beach organizations and community groups also shared their thoughts after Hancher’s death.

Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with @MBPDSC and the family of PFC Jacob Hancher. Rest easy hero. The Brotherhood family will honor your memory and support those left behind. #Brotherhood #CBH20 #NeverForget #LODD https://t.co/BIWMO9eJob — Carolina Brotherhood (@CarolinaBhood) October 4, 2020

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans send our condolences to the family of officer Jacob Hancher, and to the entire Myrtle Beach Police department. https://t.co/rCZn17gnSI — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) October 4, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of PFC Jacob Hancher, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and our community as we mourn. pic.twitter.com/P31gtYNwzZ — Myrtle Beach Chamber (@MBAChamber) October 4, 2020