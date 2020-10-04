Crime
Social media fills with condolences after Myrtle Beach police officer dies in shooting
Tributes and condolences filled social media on Sunday as people learned of a Myrtle Beach police officer killed in the line of duty.
Ptlm. Jacob Hancher died in a shooting near Yaupon Drive on Saturday night, Chief Amy Prock said. He was a five-year veteran of the department.
Hancher also served as a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue.
The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. near 14th Avenue South. A second police officer had non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect died during the shooting.
Several local law enforcement agencies posted their condolences to Myrtle Beach police.
Local news has never been more important
Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.#readlocal
Law enforcement agencies from across South Carolina also expressed thoughts and prayers to the officer, his family and Myrtle Beach police.
Hancher’s church in Conway posted about his death and stated, “Jacob was a missionary on our 2017 mission to Honduras. For those who were able to serve along side him, they learned of his kindness and selfless service.”
Various Myrtle Beach organizations and community groups also shared their thoughts after Hancher’s death.
Comments