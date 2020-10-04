Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Crime

Social media fills with condolences after Myrtle Beach police officer dies in shooting

Tributes and condolences filled social media on Sunday as people learned of a Myrtle Beach police officer killed in the line of duty.

Ptlm. Jacob Hancher died in a shooting near Yaupon Drive on Saturday night, Chief Amy Prock said. He was a five-year veteran of the department.

Hancher also served as a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. near 14th Avenue South. A second police officer had non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect died during the shooting.

Several local law enforcement agencies posted their condolences to Myrtle Beach police.

Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department as they face the loss of one of...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Law enforcement agencies from across South Carolina also expressed thoughts and prayers to the officer, his family and Myrtle Beach police.

Hancher’s church in Conway posted about his death and stated, “Jacob was a missionary on our 2017 mission to Honduras. For those who were able to serve along side him, they learned of his kindness and selfless service.”

St. James family, It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the passing of one of our own parishioners,...

Posted by Catholic Church of St. James, Conway on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Various Myrtle Beach organizations and community groups also shared their thoughts after Hancher’s death.

