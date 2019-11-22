Myrtle Beach man distributed child pornography, charged with nine counts, officials say

A 61-year-old man distributed child pornography, according to state officials, and now faces a decades-long prison sentence.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday the arrest of Mark William Moseley, of Myrtle Beach. He was charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a minor.

He is currently being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

Investigators say Moseley distributed files of child pornography and distributed sexually, graphic images to a minor.

Each charge against Moseley is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

It’s the second such arrest in as many days. An Horry County man has been charged with child pornography related counts. On Thursday, the office announced the arrest of Damion Demetrius Frazier on 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minor